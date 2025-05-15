Menu Explore
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Soccer-Ajax slump sees PSV take lead in Dutch league ahead of final round of matches

Reuters |
May 15, 2025 03:17 AM IST

AMSTERDAM, - Ajax Amsterdam relinquished top spot in the Dutch league to PSV Eindhoven on the penultimate match day on Wednesday after they were held to a 2-2 draw following a late equaliser by Groningen.

Ajax, who went into Wednesday’s fixture one point ahead of PSV, conceded a goal nine minutes into stoppage time at Groningen, meaning they are no longer in pole position going into the final match on Sunday.

PSV wrestled back top spot as they ran out comfortable 4-1 home winners against Heracles Almelo with a pair of goals from American Malik Tillman and Morocco international Ismael Saibari.

The result catapulted PSV into a one point lead and they will win the league on Sunday if they beat 11th placed Sparta Rotterdam away.

Ajax, who finish the season at home to Twente, were nine points clear with nine matches left but have picked up only two points from their last four matches.

They were four points ahead of PSV before last weekend’s fixtures but suffered a stunning 3-0 home reversal to mid-table NEC Nijmegen.

On Wednesday they looked to be keeping their noses in front after Wout Weghorst put them 2-1 up with 20 minutes left but goals from Thijmen Blokzijl and Luciano Valente secured Groningen the win.

Ajax, captained by England international Jordan Henderson, had been on the road to redemption after two poor seasons but Wednesday's result means that they are no longer in control of their title hopes. AFC Ajax NV

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
