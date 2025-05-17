Menu Explore
Soccer-Alexander-Arnold doesn't deserve Liverpool fans' boos, Salah says

Reuters |
May 17, 2025 11:07 AM IST

May 17 - Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah said Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to leave after 20 years at the club since age six, does not deserve to be booed by fans as he was during last weekend's 2-2 home draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

HT Image
HT Image

Salah, who leads the league with 28 goals for champions Liverpool this season, said Alexander-Arnold deserves a fitting farewell after all he has done for his boyhood club.

"I think somehow the fans were being harsh with him...he deserved the fans to treat him the best way possible because he gave it all to the fans," Salah told Sky Sports in an interview published on Friday.

"I was surprised because this is not how we act as Liverpool fans...imagine someone who gives you his all for 20 years. It shouldn't be like this. I hope that'll change next game, against Brighton or in the last game of the season, because he deserves the farewell."

Born in Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold rose through the youth ranks to become one of the best right backs in the world, winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup with the English team.

"This club has been my whole life – my whole world - for 20 years," Alexander-Arnold said in a statement earlier this month.

Egypt international Salah said Alexander-Arnold, who has made 353 senior appearances for Liverpool, was one of the best players in the club's history.

"I told him yesterday, don't give me eye contact in your farewell," Salah added.

"I really love him. I think he deserves the best farewell leaving the club. He's done a lot for the city and done a lot for the club and he's one of probably the best players in the club's history.

"I think he needed a new challenge. He spoke to me about it. It's his decision for sure. He's 25, 26 years old and won it all twice or three times. What more he have done?"

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

