Soccer-Ancelotti proud of unforgettable years at Real Madrid

MADRID, - Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday he was proud of the legacy he had built in four mostly successful years in his second tenure at Real Madrid and will only have good memories as he heads to Brazil to take over the five-times world champions.

Wednesday's LaLiga match at home to Mallorca was on the back burner during the pre-match press conference one day after the Brazilian FA announced that the Italian would become Brazil coach after leaving Real at the end of the season.

All but the opening question from Real's in-house TV channel were related to Ancelotti's imminent move, but he said his focus will be in Spain until he travels to Brazil on May 25.

"There have been some unforgettable years that I'll carry dearly close to my heart," Ancelotti told reporters.

"Football, like life itself, is full of adventures that begin but eventually have to end. I always knew that one day it would come to an end my time here at Real.

"It has been a wonderful period which is coming to an end. A great time. But if even life comes to an end, imagine what it's like when a period with a football team comes to an end.

"I've enjoyed it, and I want to finish it well. And then, on the 26th, I'll talk about another challenge."

The fact Real have yet to officially announce Ancelotti's departure was raised by reporters but he played it down and said everything was done in accordance with all the parts involved.

"Real will issue a statement when they think adequate, but there is no problem or issue between all parts whatsoever," Ancelotti said.

"I never had problems with Real and never will have problems with Real. It's a club that lives dearly in my heart, but everything in life has a date to end."

BARREN SEASON

The 65-year-old Ancelotti, one of the most decorated managers in world football, has steered Real to even more trophies in his second spell with the Spanish giants but they are set to finish this season without any silverware.

Second-placed Real are seven points adrift of Barcelona, who could secure the league title on Wednesday without kicking a ball if Real fail to beat Mallorca.

Regardless of Real's result, a Barca victory in the city derby at Espanyol on Thursday would clinch the title.

An official announcement on Ancelotti is expected before Madrid's last game of the season at home to Real Sociedad on May 25, with the club's former midfielder Xabi Alonso, 43, set to be his replacement.

"I am very fond of . I don't have any advice for him because he has all the tools to be a great coach in the future," Ancelotti said of a player he coached at Real during his first spell in charge.

"The day I arrived, if someone had told me I would win 11 titles in four years, I would have signed it in blood. This season hasn't gone well for many reasons. But it has been an unforgettable period.

"I couldn't be Madrid coach for the rest of my life. It comes to an end for many reasons. The club may need a new impetus. I'm not making a big deal out of it.

"A thousand thanks to this club. And we'll carry on. I'll always be a Madrid fan. It's the end of an era. Spectacular. I never thought I'd coach Madrid for six years, and now it's happened." Estadio Santiago Bernabéu Spain Real Madrid Mallorca

