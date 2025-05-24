Soccer-Arsenal seek to defy the odds against mighty Barcelona

LISBON, - Arsenal will bid to defy the odds against Barcelona in Saturday's women's Champions League final in Lisbon, aiming to secure their second title with courage and underrated defiance. HT Image

Manager Renee Slegers believes her disciplined side can triumph over the Catalan giants of women's football, who are the strong favourites to win their fourth European title.

"We want to show courage tomorrow. We respect Barca as a team. They are a really good football team, so we are humble, but we are here to win," she told reporters on Friday.

"We have to find ways to win, and I am confident that the momentum of the game will shift. It’s important that we deal with every moment really well. We need courage and discipline, and we need to be switched on. If we do all those things well, we can perform well. We believe in our ability tomorrow."

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo echoed Slegers' sentiments.

"We want to show courage tomorrow. We respect Barca as a team," she said. "They are a really good football team, but we are here to win. We have to find ways to win, and I am confident that, if we handle all situations well and stay focused, we can perform well.

"Belief is something we have spoken about a lot as a team this season. We have found lots of different ways to win. It's been a season full of highs and lows, but we've learnt a lot," the former Chelsea and Manchester United striker added.

Veteran midfielder Kim Little, who played in the 2007 final victory against Sweden's Umea, looked back in time when asked about Arsenal's first meeting with Barca in Europe's top club competition during the 2012–13 season, when the London team won 7–0 on aggregate.

"It's incredible for me to still be at the club. We came out on top," Little said. "After 2007 and everything the club has achieved since then, leading the team on this occasion is so special."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.