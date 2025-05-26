Soccer-Arsenal win 2-1 to hand Southampton record 30th Premier League defeat

SOUTHAMPTON, England -Already-relegated Southampton became the first team to lose 30 times in a Premier League campaign after they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the season finale at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday. HT Image

Arsenal, who were already guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League after their 1-0 win against Newcastle United last weekend, secured a third successive second-placed Premier League finish.

They conclude the season 10 points behind champions Liverpool, while Southampton remain bottom with just 12 points and two wins.

"We wanted to leave the season with a positive vibe and we've done that," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told reporters.

"A big thank you , the way they have supported the team, the club. The manner, the energy has been incredible again ... The desire that we have to make that little extra step and to be really enthusiastic."

Just when Arsenal seemed to be headed towards a 15th draw, substitute Martin Odegaard came to their rescue with a thunderous strike from distance in the 89th minute, after Southampton forward Ross Stewart had cancelled out the visitors' opener.

With newly-appointed Southampton manager Will Still watching on from the stands, Stewart had risen highest to nod Mateus Fernandes' corner past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya in the 56th minute.

Left back Kieran Tierney had broken the deadlock in the 43rd minute, marking his final appearance for Arsenal in fitting fashion to beat Southampton keeper Aaron Ramsdale after being picked out by Ben White's cutback.

Arsenal created a flurry of chances as they pushed for a winner.

They wasted a golden opportunity to put themselves ahead when Ethan Nwaneri picked out White in the box, who pulled it back for Gabriel Martinelli, but Southampton right back Yukinari Sugawara was there to clear off the line.

Bukayo Saka had the ball in the back of the net but saw his goal disallowed for offside.

Despite conceding, Raya won the Golden Glove for the second consecutive season, sharing it with Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels who also had 13 clean sheets this campaign.

"I'm very pleased with my individual season. I stepped up my game from last year to this year, being a bit more settled into this amazing club. I'm just trying to do my job and help the team as much as possible," Raya said.

