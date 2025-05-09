Soccer-Arteta doubles down on Arsenal 'best in Champions League' claim

LONDON - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has doubled down on his claim that his side were the best in the Champions League this season, despite losing to Paris St Germain in the semi-finals, but recognised on Friday they had taken a step back domestically. HT Image

Speaking ahead of second-placed Arsenal's trip to Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday, the Spaniard stood by his midweek assertion that he had not seen a better team in Europe's top club competition.

"100%," Arteta told reporters on Friday. "I've watched it back, seen all the stats. We had the best stats and best goal difference in the semi-final so it is very clear.

"But it's not about the winning probability or what you've merited, it's actually making it happen and making it count.

"When you look at the important stats that normally give you the best platform to win football matches, it's crystal clear who was better."

Arteta said Arsenal had stepped up in the Champions League and Wednesday's second leg semi-final defeat was "one of the saddest, but one of the proudest moments that I have had as an Arsenal manager for many obvious reasons."

The Gunners are 15 points behind Liverpool and only three clear of third-placed Manchester City and four ahead of Newcastle United and Chelsea in the Premier league.

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are also still battling for top-five placings with three matches remaining.

"In the Premier League we've done a step backwards. With the points that we have created, it's clear that we haven't done as good as last season, that's obvious," said Arteta, who felt Arsenal could have won two titles in different circumstances.

They have registered more than 80 points in each of the two seasons before this one, a tally greater than some championship-winning sides have managed in the Premier League era. They are currently on 67 to Liverpool's 82.

Arteta said Liverpool fully deserved a guard of honour from Arsenal's players at Anfield and it would serve as further motivation for the next campaign.

"If somebody's better, you have to approve and accept and try to reach that level," he said.

The Spaniard said Arsenal intended to finish on a high and "make sure that we make ourselves proud at least to compete and end in the manner that we deserve."

