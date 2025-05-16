Soccer-Awoniyi recovering in hospital after abdominal surgery, says Espirito Santo

May 16 - Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is no longer in an induced coma and is recovering in hospital, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Friday after the Nigerian required abdominal surgery when he collided with a post last weekend. HT Image

Awoniyi was hurt in the 88th minute of Sunday's home 2-2 draw with Leicester City after a counter-attack that was later flagged for offside. The 27-year-old had urgent surgery following the abdominal injury.

"He went to surgery and surgery went well, thank God," Espirito Santo told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to West Ham United.

"He is on observation now, he's recovering. We still have to wait for the doctors to allow visits. His family is there.

"We are concerned, but we are positive. It has been very difficult on us and on everybody. The concern of the injury that he had, the situation that he went through, it has been hard on us."

Awoniyi's injury and Forest allowing him to carry on playing without making a substitution prompted club owner Evangelos Marinakis to enter the pitch and express his frustration after the full-time whistle.

"If I had to change anything, it would be that, immediately if we knew the seriousness of the injury, we would have called the ambulance and sent him to the hospital. But none of us knew that," the Portuguese manager added.

Espirito Santo said Awoniyi will be kept under observation for at least five days to make sure all is well.

"I will try to visit him as soon as possible, but he is in good hands and his family is there, which is what he really needs, the support of his family," he added.

"The players are constantly chatting on the groups. We know that he is well, he just needs time.

"I hope that next week he can join us and be around. He is a wonderful boy. This season has been so hard on him, we feel so sorry."

Seventh-placed Forest secured European football with the draw against Leicester and sit a point behind Chelsea in fifth with two games left as they chase a Champions League spot. London Stadium England West Ham United Nottingham Forest

