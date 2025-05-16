Soccer-Barca's Yamal rises to stardom in stellar year capped with title triumph

By Fernando Kallas HT Image

BARCELONA, - Barcelona's 28th Spanish league title caps a remarkable season defined by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who at 17 has emerged as world football's most electrifying talent.

Following in the footsteps of fellow graduates of Barca's La Masia academy Gavi and Ansu Fati, Yamal first made his mark internationally last summer, helping Spain win the European Championship.

Since then, his mesmerizing performances have drawn comparisons to La Masia's greatest product, Lionel Messi.

Yamal reached his 100th Barcelona appearance last month -three years younger than Messi was when he achieved the same feat - during a thrilling 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at Montjuic, where he became the youngest player ever to score in a Champions League semi-final.

Record-breaking has become routine for Yamal. He became the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history last year with a stunning long-range shot against France that helped his side reach the final, where they beat England and he was named Young Player of the tournament.

He is the youngest player to debut and score for Spain and in LaLiga, the Champions League and the Euros. He also holds the records for youngest player in a Clasico and youngest scorer in both the Super Cup and Copa del Rey.

His performance against Inter Milan established him as a frontrunner for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award.

Even as Barcelona narrowly missed reaching their first Champions League final in a decade - with Inter fighting back to win 4-3 in extra time in the second leg at San Siro - Yamal remained exceptional, repeatedly threatening to equalise in extra time only to be denied by goalkeeper Yann Sommer's saves and the woodwork.

Yamal has been the heartbeat of Barcelona's attack this season with 15 LaLiga assists and 25 across all competitions, plus 17 goals in 53 appearances, including the first in the 2-0 win against Espanyol on Thursday that clinched Barca the title.

His contributions helped Hansi Flick's Barcelona become an offensive juggernaut, with the attacking trio of Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha accounting for 91 of the team's 169 goals this season.

As the campaign concludes, the football world watches to see what the young playmaker achieves next.

His immediate challenge comes next month in Germany, where Spain will defend their Nations League title - another opportunity for Yamal to strengthen his case as the world's best player.

