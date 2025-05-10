Soccer-Barcelona ready for Real test after Champions League exit, says Flick

BARCELONA, - Barcelona's players have discussed last week's Champions League elimination and are ready to put their disappointment behind them as they prepare to face LaLiga title rivals Real Madrid, manager Hansi Flick said on Saturday. HT Image

Barca, who suffered a 4-3 Champions League semi-final defeat by Inter Milan on Tuesday, lead the Spanish top-flight by four points over second-placed Real.

With four matches left in the season, a home win on Sunday would move Flick's side one victory away from their 28th Spanish league title.

"We're doing well. After the defeat in Milan, everyone knows it's not easy... but we're doing things right. We've talked about what we want to do in these two weeks," Flick told reporters.

"There are four more games to go. El Clasico is important, we have to show how well we can play. We have to show confidence. The players are doing very well... We've been talking about what they are thinking, what they are feeling.

"We had to talk about it as a group. Everyone knows that in a Clasico you have to give 100%. You have to be active, intense, dominant. Real Madrid is a very good team, and we need the fans."

Barcelona have conceded 10 goals in their last four games across all competitions, leading to questions over their solidity and the team's use of a high line when defending.

Flick, however, is content with his back line.

"When we started, I was clear about the philosophy... There have been games, especially at the beginning, where we saw doubts, but the team has adapted well," he said.

"They have also been improving and are happy with the style and how we want to play. When you see the quality of the players you are happy."

Flick also singled out defender Inigo Martinez for praise.

"He likes to play deeper, and it's unbelievable to see how he's adapted," the German said.

"He's a leader and focuses on winning every game. He works hard in every training session. He shares his positive feelings with his teammates and he is a fighter. A great leader."

Flick said striker Robert Lewandowski, returning from a hamstring injury, and full back Alejandro Balde would not start against Real.

"Gerard Martin and the rest of the players are doing very well," Flick said.

"After this match, we have three more games left. Maybe they will get minutes in the second half, I think Balde is ready for that."

