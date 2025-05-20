Soccer-Belgium call up former Portuguese youth international

BRUSSELS, - Belgium have called up uncapped left back Diego Moreira to their squad for the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign next month, one day after FIFA approved a switch of nationality for the 20-year-old. HT Image

Moreira was born in Belgium and played at under-15 level for them, but after that chose to compete for Portugal, featuring in March for their under-21 side in a 4-2 loss to England at The Hawthorns.

He has been persuaded to switch his allegiance by Belgium’s new coach Rudi Garcia, who on Tuesday named a 26-man squad for Group J qualifiers against North Macedonia in Skopje on June 6 and Wales in Brussels on July 9.

“He is a young but professional player who wants to commit himself to a sporting project. He has had an excellent season. So this is a signal for all young players who are doing well,” Garcia told a press conference on Tuesday.

Kevin De Bruyne will continue as captain despite his departure from Manchester City at the end of the season.

“I have full confidence in De Bruyne and the choice he will make for his future. He had ten tremendous seasons at Manchester City,” Garcia added.

“He can be proud of what he has achieved. Kevin is one of the best footballers ever and is the conductor of the Red Devils.”

Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana returns from injury, but recent ankle surgery keeps Fulham full back Timothy Castagne out.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois , Senne Lammens , Matz Sels , Maarten Vandevoort

Defenders: Zeno Debast , Maxim De Cuyper , Koni De Winter , Wout Faes , Brandon Mechele , Thomas Meunier , Diego Moreira , Arthur Theate

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne , Jorthy Mokio , Amadou Onana , Nicolas Raskin , Alexis Saelemaekers , Youri Tielemans , Hans Vanaken

Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere , Jeremy Doku , Malick Fofana , Romelu Lukaku , Dodi Lukebakio , Lois Openda , Leandro Trossard .

