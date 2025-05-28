Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Soccer-Betis chase history as chance to overshadow Sevilla fires up fans

Reuters
May 28, 2025 12:31 AM IST

By Tommy Lund

WROCLAW, Poland, - Real Betis supporters are revelling in their team's achievement of reaching a European final for the first time in the club's history and the chance to overshadow local rivals Sevilla and enjoy their own chapter of continental success.

Betis face Chelsea in the Conference League final on Wednesday, with supporters savouring every moment of the journey to a long-awaited European showpiece in one of the side's biggest matches since the club was formed almost 118 years ago.

As far as the local rivalry in their city is concerned, the Betis and Sevilla trophy cabinets tell the story.

While Betis have won three Spanish Cup titles and a LaLiga crown, Sevilla have lifted five Copa del Rey trophies, one league title and seven UEFA Cup/Europa League crowns.

However, this season has marked a shift in the fortunes of the clubs in the city known as the 'The Pearl of Andalusia.'

While Betis finished in a respectable sixth place and secured Europa League football for next season, Sevilla ended up just one point above the relegation zone, with their frustrated fans storming the club's training ground earlier this month.

Betis followers hope their team can also lift a European trophy and stake a claim to be the city's top side.

"Nowadays we feel we're better than Sevilla. We're higher in the league, have better players and a better-run team," Betis supporter Jesus said.

The fans were also proud to be the first Betis supporters to wear the club's white and green colours for a European final.

"We have dreamed about it for so many years and now we are living it. We will enjoy this time with friends and families, and drink a lot of beer," said supporter Alvaro. Tarczyński Arena Poland Real Betis Chelsea

