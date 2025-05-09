Soccer-Champions Bayern preparing for Mueller farewell in final home game

MUNICH, Germany, - Newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are preparing for an emotional final home game of the season that will see them receive the league trophy after the final whistle and serve as farewell to veteran striker Thomas Mueller. HT Image

Bayern secured their 34th German league title on Sunday without kicking a ball after title rivals Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg, leaving the leaders with an unassailable eight-point lead with two games left to play.

Although there is no sporting goal left to achieve, the team will be ready to go when they host ninth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, coach Vincent Kompany said.

"This week has been like every other week. We've prepared because it's an important match for us," Kompany told a press conference on Friday.

"We don't have less pressure for the final two matches. We're carrying on. We want to win this game, it's Thomas Mueller's last match at the Allianz Arena, it's a celebration for everyone.

"We want to experience a perfect Saturday if the preparation is good. It won't be an easy task, the opponents are good."

The 35-year-old former Germany captain Mueller joined Bayern aged 10, helping them to 13 championships, six German Cups, eight Super Cups and two Champions League trophies.

"It will certainly be very emotional, I don't know whether more for Thomas or the people around," Kompany said.

"These are great moments, I've experienced it myself. I know Thomas too, he's still a fighter who always wants to show what we can do. He has a very special relationship with the fans."

Mueller has largely been a substitute this season and Kompany has been known for being strict when it comes to revealing the lineup prior to games.

However, when asked whether the 35-year-old striker would play against Gladbach, the Belgian coach hinted that this would be the case.

"I want to stay consistent but I'm not stupid, so let's wait and see tomorrow. I don't want to spoil the party, though," Kompany said.

