Soccer-Champions Chelsea complete unbeaten WSL league season, Arsenal finish second

LONDON, - Chelsea completed an unbeaten season in the Women's Super League with a 1-0 home win over Liverpool on Saturday and Arsenal held on for a 4-3 victory over Manchester United to finish second in the standings.

Chelsea, who sealed their sixth consecutive WSL title last month, were unable to break down Liverpool's defence at Stamford Bridge until the 91st minute when Ashley Lawrence played in Aggie Beever-Jones and the England international produced an excellent right-foot shot from a tight angle.

Chelsea, record eight-times champions, finished with 19 wins and three draws to earn 60 points - the highest total in a WSL season.

They also become the first team to go unbeaten in a 22-match WSL campaign, though Arsenal , Manchester City and Chelsea have achieved the feat in previous seasons with fewer games.

At the Emirates Stadium, Chloe Kelly scored in the second minute to give Arsenal an early lead but United's Ella Toone levelled in the 13th minute, before strikes from Mariona Caldentey, Frida Maanum and Kim Little put the hosts in the driving seat.

Renee Slegers' team endured a nerve-wracking finish to the match as Elisabeth Terland and Maya Le Tissier scored but United could not complete the comeback.

Arsenal, who face Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final this month, ended the season with 48 points, four ahead of third-placed United.

Bottom club Crystal Palace, relegated from the WSL last month and set to be replaced by the London City Lionesses, were beaten 5-2 by fourth-placed Manchester City.

