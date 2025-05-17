Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester United to stay on course for Champions League

By Clare Lovell HT Image

LONDON -Chelsea stayed in the hunt for a Champions League place next season with a nervy 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Friday, courtesy of a second-half goal from Marc Cucurella.The Spain full back headed home from close range, turning in a cross from captain Reece James, who bamboozled the United defence with a twist and turn in the 71st minute.

"I knew I had space and time. I knew I put the ball in a good area, this guy was always arriving," James told Sky Sports, standing alongside Cucurella.James had hit the post in the first half with a stinging shot shortly after United defender Harry Maguire had the ball in the Chelsea net, only for VAR to rule it marginally offside.

United had few other chances, and Chelsea were tense but dominant for most of the match.

The result lifted Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League above Aston Villa, who earlier beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, with one game left in the season for both sides.

"The Champions League is where the club belongs, competing in the best competitions," James said. The top five in the table qualify for the Champions League, which has been Chelsea's target since Enzo Maresca took over as coach at the start of the season.

Relieved Maresca and his bench as well players and fans celebrated wildly at the final whistle.

It was the last home game of the season for Chelsea whose form has run hot and cold under since the Italian took over, and they circled the ground with a lap of honour before leaving the pitch.Their last game is away to Nottingham Forest, who lie seventh and are still chasing qualification, next weekend.

United, whose target after a woeful season, is winning the Europa League final against Tottenham next Wednesday, are 16th.

