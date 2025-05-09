Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soccer-Chelsea reach Conference League final with 5-1 aggregate win

Reuters |
May 09, 2025 03:18 AM IST

UK-SOCCER-CONFERENCE-CHE-DIF-REPORT:Soccer-Chelsea reach Conference League final with 5-1 aggregate win

By Clare Lovell

HT Image
HT Image

LONDON -Favourites Chelsea, playing a second-string team, cantered into the Europa Conference League final with a regulation 1-0 second-leg win over Swedish side Djurgarden on Thursday for a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Their 38th-minute goal came from one of the more senior players on the pitch, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, 26, who received a neat pass from Tyrique George, rounded two defenders and fired home a left-foot shot.

"Amazing to be in the final," Dewsbury-Hall told TNT. "It has been a long couple of months but one more game to go and hopefully we can lift that trophy."

With the side 4-1 up from the first leg and involved in an end-of-season Premier League scrap for Champions League spots, Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca rested players and put out a youthful team including a first start for 16-year-old forward Reggie Walsh.

The result was a less than fluent display from the Premier League side but the gulf in quality was evident and they never lost control of the game.Djurgarden's intense and vocal travelling support kept up constant chanting and were rewarded with few chances, the best coming in the 71st minute when Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen tipped a Daniel Stensson shot over the bar.

Walsh turns 17 only in October and made his senior debut for the club he joined aged seven in the first leg in Stockholm.He was joined in the starting lineup by 19-year-old George, while 17-year-old substitutes Genesis Antwi and Shumaira Mheuka came on in the second half.

Dewsbury-Hall said: "I'm just here to try and guide the young players. Reggie Yates is 16 and he was fantastic, composed... You saw that with the players that played, very composed, very calm. That's a credit to the academy." Chelsea face a stiffer challenge in the final where they play Spain's Real Betis in Wroclaw, Poland, on May 28.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Soccer-Chelsea reach Conference League final with 5-1 aggregate win
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On