Soccer-Coach Flick hails 'incredible' Barca after clinching LaLiga title

May 16 - Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was thrilled with the overall performance of his players throughout a dominant season that culminated in a 28th LaLiga title for the club on Thursday after they beat Espanyol 2-0.

Unbeaten since late December in domestic competition, Barcelona also won the Spanish Super Cup in January and the Copa del Rey by beating Real Madrid in the final.

"I think especially in the second part of the season we have been amazing. We haven't lost a game and that's just great. Congratulations to the team, the club and the fans. We are very happy with what we have achieved," Flick told a press conference.

"I don't think I had enough time to explain it throughout the season but I put a lot of value to the culture we have created, this family we have created.

"A lot of work is being done, with a lot of passion and a great mentality... It's really nice to see this family we have created. How we take care of each other. It's unique, I'm delighted."

Flick praised teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who opened the scoring against Espanyol with a superb strike in the second half, but insisted that Barcelona are much more than just the 17-year-old winger.

"It's Barcelona's LaLiga. It's not about one player, of course Lamine has been important, but we are a team and that's the most important thing. The team as a whole," Flick said.

"Everyone has done their job very well. We are a team. This is what we wanted. We have given the best version for this club. All the fans can be proud.

"Lamine has already scored more goals like this. He trains every day that same move, but today was just a perfect goal." RCDE Stadium Spain Espanyol Barcelona

