Soccer-Congo to resume World Cup qualifiers after missing their matches

June 18 - Congo will be allowed to continue participating in the World Cup qualifiers despite missing two fixtures in March when they were banned, world football's governing body FIFA said on Wednesday.

Congo were suspended from February to May because of government interference in the running of their football association but the ban was lifted when officials returned to their positions and were handed back access to their headquarters and technical training centre.

Sports minister Hugues Ngouelondele had appointed an ad-hoc committee last year to run the association, claiming it needed to sort out disputes among association office bearers, but FIFA suspended FECOFOOT due to third-party interference, which violates its statutes.

During the ban, Congo were not allowed to participate in any international competition, which meant they did not honour 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Tanzania and Niger in March.

A FIFA spokesman told Reuters the points from those fixtures were forfeited and a 3-0 victory awarded to their opponents.

But they will continue in the qualifiers when they resume in September, even if they have no chance of qualifying.

Congo are scheduled to play Tanzania at home in September and conclude their fixtures in October with matches at Niger and Morocco.

Congo have no points in the group, which Morocco lead with 15 points, six more than Tanzania in second place.

The group winner qualifies for next year's World Cup in North America while the runner-up has a possibility to participate in playoffs if they are among the four best second-placed teams in the nine African qualifying groups.

FIFA has taken a hard line on government interference in football matters with the likes of Chad, Kenya, Pakistan and Zimbabwe among those banned in recent years.

Congo were African champions in 1972 but have never been to a World Cup.

