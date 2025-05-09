Menu Explore
Soccer-Cresswell, Fabianski, Coufal and Ings to leave West Ham as contracts expire

Reuters |
May 09, 2025 06:25 PM IST

Soccer-Cresswell, Fabianski, Coufal and Ings to leave West Ham as contracts expire

LONDON, - West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell will leave after 11 years at the club while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski's seven-year stay will come to an end when their contracts expire after this the season, the Premier League outfit said on Friday.

HT Image
HT Image

Right-back Vladimir Coufal and striker Danny Ings, two other members of West Ham's 2023 UEFA Conference League-winning team, will also depart after the East London side wrap up the campaign with their last three league games, the club added.

“Aaron, Lukasz, Vladimir and Danny have been a pleasure to work with in my time here so far," coach Graham Potter said in a statement. "All brilliant professionals on and off the pitch, with fantastic experience in the Premier League, and clearly loved and admired by their team-mates and everyone."

Cresswell, 35, has the longest unbroken Premier League career at the club with over 300 appearances.

Former Poland keeper Fabianski, who turned 40 last month, has made 215 appearances for West Ham in all competitions.

The 32-year-old Czech Republic defender Coufal, who joined in 2020, has also been a key player, starting the majority of West Ham's league games until this season.

Former England striker Ings, also 32, has made 69 appearances since moving from Aston Villa in January 2023.

"They will depart at the end of the season with our love and appreciation for their contribution during a period that brought memorable success," the Hammers said in a statement.

West Ham are down in 17th but sit 15 points above the bottom three, who have all been relegated, with three games left.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
