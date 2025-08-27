PARIS, - New Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike will not celebrate his first cap for France during next month's World Cup qualifiers after national team manager Didier Deschamps decided not to include him in the squad named on Wednesday. Soccer-Ekitike left out of France squad despite strong start at Liverpool

The 23-year-old striker has made an excellent start in the Liverpool jersey with three goals in his first three matches, following his summer transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Deschamps emphasised the depth of competition for attacking positions in the French side.

"You might see him a bit more now because he's at Liverpool, but we also followed him when he was at Frankfurt where he had a very good season," Deschamps told a press conference.

"The fact that he is at Liverpool and continues to perform well is great. But then there's also competition for his position. Obviously, he has the potential to play for France."

Deschamps has called up forwards Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Marcus Thuram.

"Between those who are here and those who could be here, I have a choice. Obviously, I can't take them all", Deschamps added.

Les Bleus will face Ukraine in Wroclaw on September 5 and Iceland four days later.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier , Mike Maignan , Brice Samba . Defenders: Lucas Digne , Malo Gusto , Lucas Hernandez , Theo Hernandez , Ibrahima Konate , Jules Kounde , William Saliba , Dayot Upamecano . Midfielders: Desire Doue , Manu Kone , Adrien Rabiot , Aurelien Tchouameni , Khephren Thuram . Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche , Bradley Barcola , Rayan Cherki , Ousmane Dembele , Kylian Mbappe , Michael Olise , Marcus Thuram .

