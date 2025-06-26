Soccer-England expect but Spain are favourites for Euro 2025

By Philip O'Connor HT Image

STOCKHOLM, - Champions England remain optimistic about retaining their Women’s Euro crown when the 2025 tournament kicks off in Switzerland on July 2, though Spain enter as bookmakers' favourites following their recent international successes.

Spain, reigning world and Nations League champions, are priced at 2/1 to win the tournament, ahead of England at 4/1 and perennial contenders Germany and France, both at 5/1.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time winner against Germany in the 2022 final at Wembley gave English women’s football a huge boost, propelling the top-flight Women’s Super League to new heights.

France and Germany continue to boast strong domestic leagues, while Spain’s top flight, dominated by Barcelona, features considerable depth in teams and talent.

Italy, benefiting from the shift to full-time professional football in Serie A, has steadily improved, while Scandinavian nations remain competitive, aided by strong club performances in recent Champions League campaigns.

Though Spain appear dominant, English side Arsenal's surprise 1-0 victory over Barcelona in this season's Champions League final suggests the Spaniards can still be beaten.

Host nation Switzerland, led by Swedish coach Pia Sundhage, will aim to advance from Group A, starting with a challenging opener against Norway, who will hope to put their nightmare 8-0 loss to England at the last Euros firmly behind them. Iceland and Finland round out the group, bringing organised and capable squads to the mix.

Spain face a potentially perilous Group B alongside Belgium, Italy and Portugal. While Spain are expected to progress, Italy have shown a knack for upsetting higher-ranked teams and both Belgium and Portugal have shown signs they are catching up on the continent’s elite sides in recent performances.

Group C features Germany and Sweden as likely frontrunners, though Denmark remain a threat and tournament debutants Poland boast Barcelona's free-scoring striker Ewa Pajor.

England have little room for error in Group D, where they will face France, Netherlands and Wales.

France are seeking redemption after a series of underwhelming tournament showings, while the Netherlands, champions in 2017, will pose a formidable challenge. Wales, debuting at a major tournament, will aim to defy expectations.

While gaps remain between Europe’s elite and emerging sides, expanded international and club competition structures have afforded players across the continent greater opportunities to test themselves ahead of the tournament.

Whether that results in another coronation for Spain, more celebration for England, or a different champion entirely will be decided in the final in Basel on July 27.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.