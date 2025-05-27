Soccer-England keeper Earps in shock retirement ahead of women's Euros

By Lori Ewing HT Image

MANCHESTER, England -England women's goalkeeper Mary Earps is retiring from international soccer with immediate effect, she said on Tuesday, in a shock decision barely a month before the start of the European Championship.

Earps called time on an eight-year career that included 53 appearances for England and numerous individual accolades including two FIFA Best Awards and a World Cup golden glove as well as winning the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year in 2023.

The Paris St Germain keeper was a key player in both England's 2022 European Championship victory and their runners-up finish to Spain at the 2023 Women's World Cup that included a shootout victory over Nigeria to secure their quarter-final place.

She had been named in Sarina Wiegman's squad for Nations League games against Portugal on Friday and Spain.

"I've spent a long time making this decision and it's not one I've made lightly," Earps said in a statement. "Ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive. Winning the Euros in 2022 was the best day of my life, and I'm rooting for the girls to do it again this summer."

Earps recently lost her starting spot to Chelsea keeper Hannah Hampton, who made her first start for England in over two years in April 2024 in a 2-0 victory over Ireland.

"It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life, to wear this badge, represent my country and play alongside such an incredible group of players," Earps said.

Wiegman called Earps' decision disappointing, saying she had hoped the 32-year-old would play an important role for her team this summer.

"Mary has been clear on her reasons why she has made the decision and it is something we need to accept," Wiegman said. "Mary has made a huge contribution to not only the team, but the whole of English football.

"We will cherish those memories and of course give Mary the tributes she deserves after the summer but for now the focus needs to be on the upcoming UEFA Women's Nations League fixtures and the EURO."

Goalkeepers Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse are in Wiegman's 26-player squad for their match against Portugal at Wembley Stadium and Spain in Barcelona. Victories in both would secure England a berth in the Nations League knock-out stage.

