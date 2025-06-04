Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Soccer-England midfielder Kirby announces international retirement before Euros

Reuters
Jun 04, 2025 03:18 AM IST

June 3 - England women's midfielder Fran Kirby, who earned 77 caps for the Lionesses, announced her retirement from international football on Tuesday, a month before the European Championship.

Best known for her role in England's historic Euro 2022 triumph, the 31-year-old started all six games in the tournament, scoring twice and registering three assists.

"After being in the England team since the age of 21, it's time to close that chapter of my life. I never wanted this day to come, but I cannot tell you how proud I am that it happened," Kirby said in a statement on social media.

"Representing my country has been the greatest honour and a dream come true from my younger years," she added.

Kirby joined the national team at the age of 21 and her last appearance came as a second-half substitute in last week's 6-0 win over Portugal. She was not included in the squad for Tuesday's 2-1 loss against Spain.

Having struggled with injury and illness throughout her career, she missed the 2023 Women's World Cup due to a knee injury that required surgery.

"My journey has been full of ups and downs, setbacks and achievements. Enough has been said and written about those, but regardless of whatever was thrown at me, I want you all to know that every time I put on that England badge, I gave it my all," Kirby added.

Former Chelsea player Kirby won seven Women's Super League titles and five FA Cup trophies during her time at the London club. This season, she scored seven goals in 17 appearances for Brighton, who finished fifth.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Wednesday, June 04, 2025
