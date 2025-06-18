Soccer-England women to avoid 'awful' social media at European Championship

BURTON UPON TRENT, England, - Alessia Russo, Lauren James and Lucy Bronze are among members of the England women's football team who plan to avoid social media at next month's European Championship in Switzerland because of its toxic environment. HT Image

Russo said she prefers to stay off it at major tournaments, including the 2023 Women's World Cup during which she had someone else run her Instagram account.

"I think every player might have a different story about that side of the game but it's definitely one that can be really damaging," the Arsenal forward told BBC Radio at St. George's Park.

"I have faced it in the past and I think most players here have. When I was younger I probably got sucked into it more. I read it more than I should have and listened to it more than I should have. The only opinions that matter are my teammates, my coaches and my family."

Russo's comments came after British tennis player Katie Boulter revealed she has received death threats to herself and members of her family after matches as players in that sport are increasingly subjected to online abuse through direct messages.

Chelsea forward Lauren James said the abuse never really stops.

"Sometimes it's not even to do with my performance, even when someone loses at FIFA , my card scores against them and they're sending me abuse," James said.

"I guess when it's your first time, though, maybe it might touch someone, but I'm used to it. I'm going to just brush it off my shoulder."

Bronze said it was not just the players who receive negative comments.

"People write horrible things and obviously our families read it as well and it can be upsetting if you see something that's not very nice," the Chelsea defender said.

"Social media is amazing in one way and absolutely awful in another way. I think most of us have been off at some point."

England begin the defence of their European title against France on July 5.

