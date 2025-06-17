Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soccer-FA charges referee Coote in relation to comments on Klopp

Reuters |
Jun 17, 2025 07:03 PM IST

SOCCER-ENGLAND/COOTE (PIX):Soccer-FA charges referee Coote in relation to comments on Klopp

June 17 - Premier League referee David Coote was charged by the Football Association on Tuesday in relation to comments he made about former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp in a video that went viral last year.

HT Image
HT Image

Coote had been sacked by English soccer referees' body PGMOL after a video, recorded in July 2020, circulated on social media showing the official allegedly abusing Klopp and after a full investigation, his position was deemed untenable.

"It's alleged that the referee acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words contrary to FA Rule E3.1," the FA said in a statement.

"It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality."

Rule E3 deals with improper conduct that brings the game into disrepute, including insulting words or behaviour, while it also covers actions that question the integrity of match officials.

In November, the FA said they were also investigating allegations that Coote had discussed booking a player the day before a game with a friend, which the referee denied.

"No charges have been issued in relation to allegations of gambling misconduct against David Coote, which were also fully investigated," the FA added.

Europe's soccer governing body also said Coote was banned from any UEFA refereeing activity until June 2026. The 42-year-old had apologised for his actions.

The Sun also published a video which the newspaper said showed Coote appearing to snort white powder during his time working as a match official at Euro 2024.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Soccer-FA charges referee Coote in relation to comments on Klopp
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On