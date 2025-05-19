Menu Explore
Soccer-Farioli leaves Ajax after title bid collapse

Reuters |
May 19, 2025 03:29 PM IST

SOCCER-NETHERLANDS-AJAX/ (PIX):Soccer-Farioli leaves Ajax after title bid collapse

May 19 - Francesco Farioli has decided to leave Ajax Amsterdam after his side missed out on a record 37th Eredivisie crown after a late season collapse allowed PSV Eindhoven to snatch the title on the final day.

HT Image
HT Image

Farioli was brought in to revive Ajax after their fifth-place finish in 2023-24. He joined from Ligue 1 side Nice, signing a contract until 2027 but will depart with the rest of his staff, the Dutch club said on Monday.

Ajax led the Eredivisie by nine points on April 19, but suffered a slump in form that allowed PSV to claw their way back into the race. PSV retained the league title with a 3-1 away win at Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday to finish one point ahead on 79.

"Being Ajax first non-Dutch coach since 1998 and the club's first-ever Italian one have been an absolute privilege," Farioli said in a statement.

"The management and I have the same goals for the future of Ajax, but we have different visions and time frames about the way we should work and operate to achieve those goals.

"Given these differences in the principles and foundations of the project, I feel deep in my heart that this is the best moment to part ways."

Ajax won 2-0 at home to FC Twente on Sunday, but their joy was dampened as PSV celebrated a seventh straight victory to seal the league title. AFC Ajax NV

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
