Soccer-Fernandes rejects Al-Hilal offer to stay at Manchester United

Reuters |
Jun 04, 2025 02:06 AM IST

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN/ (PIX):Soccer-Fernandes rejects Al-Hilal offer to stay at Manchester United

June 3 - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes turned down the opportunity to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in order to keep playing "at the highest level", he said on Tuesday.

HT Image
HT Image

The Portuguese midfielder admitted that he had considered the move, which media reports said was worth four times his current salary, after being contacted by Al-Hilal's president.

"There was that possibility, the president of Al-Hilal called me a month ago to ask me about it," Fernandes, who is preparing to face Germany with Portugal, told reporters on Tuesday.

"It was a big offer, very ambitious. There was a waiting period for me to think about the future."

Fernandes ultimately decided to stay at United and said he was motivated by his desire to continue playing at the top level and encouraged by his family and the club's coach Ruben Amorim.

"I would be willing to do it if Manchester United thought so," Fernandes added. "I spoke to the coach Ruben Amorim who really tried to talk me out of it. The club said they would not be willing to sell me, only if I wanted to leave.

"I spoke to my wife and family, and she asked me what my personal goals were in my career.

"It would have been easy to move there but I want to keep myself at the highest level, playing in the big competitions and I feel capable of it. I am happy with my decision."

The 30-year-old Fernandes scored 19 goals and provided 19 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions for United last season, winning the club's Player of the Year award for the fourth time.

However, it was a season to forget for the team, as they finished 15th in the Premier League, their lowest league finish in half a century, and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

