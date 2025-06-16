Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soccer-Four people handed suspended jail sentences over Vinicius Jr effigy

Reuters |
Jun 16, 2025 05:39 PM IST

SOCCER-SPAIN-RACISM/VINICIUS (PIX):Soccer-Four people handed suspended jail sentences over Vinicius Jr effigy

June 16 - Four people have been handed suspended jail sentences by a Madrid Court after being found guilty of a hate crime related to an effigy of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, Spain's LaLiga said in a statement on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

They were all involved in hanging a banner reading "Madrid hates Real" and an inflatable black effigy in a replica of the Brazilian's No. 20 shirt on a bridge before a Copa del Rey match against Atletico Madrid in January 2023.

According to the ruling, one defendant was sentenced to 15 months in prison for a hate crime and an additional seven months for making threats, having distributed images of the act online. The other three were sentenced to seven months in prison for hate crimes and seven months for threats.

They will not serve prison time, however, after all four signed a letter of apology to Vinicius, Real Madrid, LaLiga and the Spanish soccer federation .

"The defendant who posted the video online received a special disqualification from working in education, sports, or recreational youth settings for four years and three months, while the others received three years and seven months," the LaLiga statement said.

The first defendant was fined 1,084 euros and the other three 720 euros, with additional punishments including a 1,000-meter restraining order from Vinicius, his home and workplace, and a ban on approaching soccer stadiums during LaLiga or RFEF matches.

They will all be required to participate in an educational programme on equal treatment and non-discrimination in order for the prison sentences imposed to be suspended.

There was no immediate confirmation from the court and no immediate reaction from Vinicius.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Soccer-Four people handed suspended jail sentences over Vinicius Jr effigy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On