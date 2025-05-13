Menu Explore
Soccer-Greenwood, Stanway, Hemp back with England women ahead of Euro title defence

Reuters |
May 13, 2025 03:44 PM IST

By Lori Ewing

HT Image
HT Image

MANCHESTER, England, - Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp returned to the England women's squad for upcoming Nations League games against Portugal and Spain, good news for the Lionesses seven weeks before the European Championship kicks off.

Chelsea forward Lauren James remains sidelined with a hamstring injury in a blow to manager Sarina Wiegman's preparations for England's defence of their Euro title.

Both Greenwood, a defender for Manchester City, and Bayern Munich midfielder Stanway had been considered question marks for the Euros after undergoing knee surgery, Greenwood in December and Stanway in January.

Manchester City winger Hemp was sidelined for five months with a knee injury.

"These are another two important games for us in a big year," said Wiegman, in announcing her 27-player squad on Tuesday.

"Naturally we are preparing for the summer ahead. We saw in February that both Portugal and Spain will provide a big challenge and that excites us. These are the levels we need to compete against to make sure we are the best possible version of ourselves on 5 July when our Euro begins.

"At the same time, it is important that we focus first on what is right in front of us and ending the Nations League campaign in the best possible way."

Wins against Portugal on May 30 at Wembley and against Spain on June 3 in Barcelona would guarantee England a place in the Nations League knockout phase beginning in October.

England drew 1-1 with Portugal in February, and defeated Spain 1-0 six days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating, Anna Moorhouse.

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Ella Morris, Leah Williamson.

Midfielders: Grace Clinton, Missy Bo Kearns, Fran Kirby, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh.

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang, Aggie Beever-Jones, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
