ORLANDO, Florida, - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left to rue his side's inability to capitalize on a host of first-half chances as the Premier League side suffered a shock elimination from the Club World Cup against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal on Monday. Soccer-Guardiola left to rue missed opportunities as Manchester City exit Club World Cup

Marcos Leonardo scored twice, including the 112th minute winner, as the Riyadh-based outfit won 4-3 in extra-time in Orlando with the first-half performance of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou proving pivotal in Al-Hilal's win.

"The level in this competition is a World Cup," said Guardiola, who led City to the Club World Cup title in 2023. "The only regret I have is that we allowed them to run a little bit more than expected.

"Against a team that defended so deep, the wingers have been brilliant. The chances that we had in many, many departments. Bounou made a lot of saves and, in the end, you have to score, you have to be clinical."

City had taken a ninth minute lead through Bernardo Silva but a string of saves from Bounou in what remained of the opening 45 minutes kept the Saudis in contention. Leonardo and Malcom scored inside the first six minutes of the second half to turn the tables on Guardiola's side before Erling Haaland levelled in the 55th minute, taking the game into extra-time.

Kalidou Koulibaly's header put Al-Hilal back in front, only for Phil Foden to equalise again for City, and Leonardo eventually killed off the Premier League side eight minutes from the end of extra-time.

The win takes Al-Hilal through to a quarter-final meeting with Brazil's Fluminense while City return to England.

"We would have loved to continue, it's not easy to be here once every four years," said Guardiola.

"The team still has that feeling, that the team is doing well. But we go home and now it's time to rest, to refresh our minds and come back for next season."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.