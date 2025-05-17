Menu Explore
Soccer-Guardiola unhappy over Premier League scheduling in key FA Cup week

Reuters |
May 17, 2025 10:45 AM IST

May 17 - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola criticised the English Premier League for scheduling their penultimate game in the campaign just 72 hours after the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace, amid a tight race for Champions League qualification.

HT Image
HT Image

Sixth-placed City have played one game less than Chelsea and Aston Villa, placed fourth and fifth, who are just a point above the last four seasons' champions, as all three seek to ensure a top-five finish to qualify for Europe's top competition.

City's opponents on Tuesday are 10th-placed Bournemouth, who still have a chance to finish eighth, which could earn them a spot at the UEFA Conference League's playoff round, provided City win the FA Cup.

"We have been fighting against these situations for nine years, every single season and nothing goes," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"We are going to play Tuesday night against one of the most intense and physical and direct and powerful teams in the Premier League, Bournemouth, who are playing for the Europa League or Conference qualification. It will be tough."

Guardiola pointed out the Premier League's decision to move Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Aston Villa from Sunday to Friday, giving them more time to prepare for Wednesday's Europa League final against Manchester United.

"The Premier League made a good decision, very good. We played all the time on Wednesday and we play on Saturday...we didn’t need that day extra," the manager said.

"People say is for broadcasters, more fans or followers and other things. The previous year they had more followers on the other game, not our game. They are tired of seeing us."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

