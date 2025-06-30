Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Soccer-Guardiola worried that lack of rest after Club World Cup could 'destroy' Man City

Reuters |
Jun 30, 2025 08:29 AM IST

June 30 - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is concerned about the lack of rest his side will get ahead of the new Premier League season and said their involvement in the Club World Cup could "destroy" them.

City wrapped up the previous Premier League season on May 25 and opened their Club World Cup campaign in Philadelphia just over three weeks later on June 18.

They face Al-Hilal in Orlando on Saturday in the round of 16 and should City go on to reach the final on July 13 they will have a month to prepare for their new league campaign beginning on August 16.

Guardiola said he did not know how much the Club World Cup would take out of his squad and told reporters to ask him about the impact later in the year.

"I may say, so listen, we are a disaster. We are exhausted. The World Cup destroyed us," he added.

"I don’t know, but it’s the first time in our life that that’s happened. So we'll see."

Guardiola said he understood comments made by former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who said the expanded 32-team event, to be held once every four years during the pre-season, was football's worst idea.

"Juergen, we fought together many, many times... when we went to UEFA meetings especially, or when we discussed the Premier League calendar, about how to add more quality, giving the managers and players more rest," Guardiola said.

"So his comments didn’t surprise me a lot ... I understand his argument, because I would defend his argument as well."

