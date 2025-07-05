By Philip O'Connor Soccer-Gwinn injury throws shadow over Germany's win at Women's Euros

July 4 - Germany overcame a sloppy start to cruise to a 2-0 win over Poland at the Women's Euros on Friday but the victory was overshadowed by what looked to be another serious knee injury for team captain Giulia Gwinn, who was helped off the field in tears just before the break.

Gwinn, who has twice suffered anterior cruciate ligament injuries, was distraught after twisting her leg while preventing what looked to be a certain Polish goal and had to be replaced in the 40th minute by Carlotta Wamser, who came off the bench cold for her Euros debut in defence.

"The worst we can do is to speculate," Germany coach Christian Wueck told reporters. "Tomorrow at 0900 or 1000 is the MRI and the doctors can tell us more. I didn’t see the incident, I just know it prevented an almost certain goal."

Many of Gwinn's teammates looked shocked as they went to comfort her before she was assisted from the field five minutes before the break, but Wueck said they were quick to focus again.

"I think that the injury was not really a topic and we discussed the game. We talked about how we wanted to score against the Poles and what we wanted to do better," he explained. "We have 23 players and we are convinced that every single one of them can be a replacement for someone else, and Carlotta showed that."

Germany were much more effective in the second half and wrapped up the three points thanks to a goal and an assist from Jule Brand, and at the end of the game they huddled briefly before running down the tunnel.

"We went to Giulia, I said 'we’re going straight to her, to take her in our arms and talk to her', and afterwards we could go back out to the fans," Wueck said.

