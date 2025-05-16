Soccer-Injuries worry Howe with Newcastle close to securing Champions League spot

May 16 - Newcastle United's injury concerns are keeping manager Eddie Howe preoccupied going into the last two matches of the season as his third-placed side look to ensure a spot in the Champions League with a top-five finish in the Premier League. HT Image

League Cup winners Newcastle are three points above Chelsea in fifth and sixth-placed Aston Villa as they prepare to visit Arsenal on Sunday before finishing their campaign with a home game against Everton the following weekend.

Sven Botman, sidelined for two-and-a-half months with a knee problem before coming back late last month, has picked up another knock in a fresh blow to the Newcastle defence which is also missing Lewis Hall, Matt Targett and Kieran Trippier.

"He got a bang on his knee. We're not sure about Sven's availability for the weekend but we'll give him a chance to be fit," Howe told reporters on Friday.

"We don't think it's a serious injury. He's been unlucky. You're going to get knocks and bruises in his position and this is a similar thing, he's been really unlucky on the last two occasions."

Howe said Trippier would miss Sunday's match due to a minor calf problem but he was happy to have Jamaal Lascelles available after the centre-back made his return as an unused substitute at the weekend after missing over a year following knee surgery.

"He's a brilliant professional. We've missed his voice on the training pitch, the demands he puts on himself and other people, he's a real culture setter for us. We're delighted to have him back," Howe said of Lascelles.

Midfielder Joe Willock, who picked up a knee injury this month, had a "slight chance" of being fit while Joelinton, also sidelined with a knee problem, was trying hard to make a comeback but could be out until next season, Howe added.

"I think we have done really well this season to manage a small squad. Our injury record this season has been very good, in part due to having fewer games. We have managed to keep the majority of the players fit," he said.

"You get a run of injuries and it can look thin very quickly. Fingers crossed we can maintain our strength until the end of the season."

