Soccer-Inter must switch focus to title race after Champions League thriller

By Trevor Stynes

May 8 - Inter Milan came through a dramatic Champions League semi-final but need to put the euphoria quickly behind them as they bid to haul in leaders Napoli and retain the Serie A title.

Simone Inzaghi's side reached the final for the second time in three seasons when an extra-time goal from Davide Frattesi secured a 7-6 aggregate win over Barcelona and they will meet Paris St Germain in the final.

After 120 minutes of scintillating action on Tuesday, Inzaghi is sure to rest much of the side who started against Barcelona, as he did after the first leg.

Last weekend, the Inter coached changed 10 players and an early penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona to remain three points behind Napoli.

Inter are at Torino on Sunday and the strike force of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, who have both struggled recently with injuries, will likely make way for Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa.

Super sub midfielder Frattesi is set to make his 10th league start of the season, having come off the bench to score the winner against Barcelona as he did in the quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich.

"Inter have never chosen the league, the Champions League or the Coppa Italia," Inzaghi said after the win over Barcelona.

"It's Inter, they have to play on all fronts, it's nonsense that we sit down and choose something."

A win for Inter would put pressure on Napoli who host Genoa later on Sunday. The top two will be expected to win against opposition with little to play for. Genoa are safe in 13th place, and have lost their last three matches.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte, without injured defenders Alessandro Buongiorno and Juan Jesus along with winger David Neres, received another blow when midfielder Stanislav Lobotka suffered an ankle injury in their 1-0 win at Lecce.

Billy Gilmour is likely to fill in should Lobotka not recover, alongside his Scottish compatriot Scott McTominay as the pair look to crown their first campaigns in Italy with the Scudetto.

McTominay is a player Conte has depended on all season since his arrival from Manchester United, netting 12 goals in all competitions to become Napoli's joint top scorer alongside Romelu Lukaku, including five in his last four games.

Atalanta look to have third place sewn up, with five points to spare over the chasing pack, and they host AS Roma on Monday, one of the sides locked in the battle for fourth spot and a Champions League place next season.

Roma are on 63 points, level with Juventus and Lazio who meet at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, while Bologna, just one point behind, are at the San Siro on Friday to face AC Milan.

Their meeting comes five days before they clash in the Coppa Italia final when Bologna will bid to win their first major trophy since 1974.

