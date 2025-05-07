Soccer-Inter's Inzaghi wouldn't swap his players for anyone after Barca thriller

MILAN, - Inter Milan saw off an exceptional Barcelona side to reach the Champions League final on Tuesday and, while manager Simone Inzaghi was understandably impressed by the opposition, he said that he would not change his players for anyone else. HT Image

After a scintillating 3-3 draw in the first leg, it was hard to imagine that the return at the San Siro would be able to match the excitement but the two sides served up an even more dramatic 120 minutes, with Inter coming out on top 4-3.

"First of all, we must also congratulate Barcelona, a really strong team," Inzaghi told Sky Sport.

"It took a super Inter, applause for these guys, two monstrous performances were put on the pitch. I'm happy to be their coach, they gave me everything they had. It is only right that they enjoy the success in this stadium."

Inter had a two-goal lead at halftime before Barca staged a stunning comeback and looked like stealing the win but Francesco Acerbi equalised in added time and substitute Davide Frattesi netted the extra-time winner to send the home fans wild.

"We had some problems, but with our hearts we went beyond every obstacle," Inzaghi said.

"We tried to play for it, with the weapons and the qualities we have. After the first leg we had the match plan in mind, but without sacrifice and help all together you can't do it."

Inzaghi saw plenty of quality in Barcelona's side, and not only 17-year-old Lamine Yamal who had taken most of the plaudits after his goal and performance in the first leg.

"There has been a lot of talk about Yamal, I have seen another extraordinary player who is De Jong," Inzaghi said.

"He impressed me at Yamal's level, he cleaned out every second ball. I wouldn't change mine for anyone in the world, but I've seen many strong ones besides Yamal."

Frattesi was the hero of the San Siro, and also scored a late winner in the quarter-final away to Bayern Munich which proved decisive in a 4-3 aggregate win.

"It's incredible, I don't know what to say," he said.

"After Munich I didn't think I'd repeat the same emotions, tonight the incredible happened.

"I wasn't given such incredible talent, but I was always the last to give up and the first to believe in it. At 3-3 I said that we would go through. I came off the bench, but it's like I've played 120 minutes."

