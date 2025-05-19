Menu Explore
Soccer-Juve manager Tudor pleased with Vlahovic impact

Reuters |
May 19, 2025 11:27 AM IST

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-UDI/ (PIX):Soccer-Juve manager Tudor pleased with Vlahovic impact

May 19 - Juventus manager Igor Tudor applauded Dusan Vlahovic for his commitment after the forward came off the bench to score their second goal in a nervy 2-0 win over Udinese on Sunday which could prove crucial in the race for a Champions League spot.

HT Image
HT Image

Nico Gonzalez put the hosts ahead just after the hour-mark but the game was still in the balance when Vlahovic was introduced in the 73rd minute.

The 25-year-old, who is coming into the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, lifted Juve immediately and made the game safe with their second goal two minutes from time.

Juventus are fourth in Serie A on 67 points, one point ahead of Roma and two ahead of Lazio, with one game remaining in the season.

"Vlahovic had a great impact, played with heart, and proved his value," said Croatian Tudor, whose contract runs until the end of the season.

"He sacrificed for the team and played a good game."

Tudor, who took over from Thiago Motta in March and has lost just one of his eight games in charge, said his side had delivered a team performance against strong opposition.

"It was not about motivation but about the playing style, set pieces, preventive markings, and trying to release the pressure that the team felt," he told reporters.

"It was a serious performance, there wasn't a player I didn't like. It was truly a great game. Udinese are a serious and well-trained team."

Juve visit relegation battlers Venezia on Sunday, while Roma travel to face mid-table Torino.

Allianz Stadium Italy Juventus Udinese

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Monday, May 19, 2025
