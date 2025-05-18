Soccer-Leicester will be fine, says departing Vardy

LEICESTER, England, - Jamie Vardy has no doubt that Leicester City will do well without him and said the club would always stay close to his heart as he bade farewell to the Foxes after 13 seasons on Sunday. HT Image

Vardy, 38, marked his final game for Leicester with his 200th goal in their colours as they beat fellow relegated side Ipswich Town 2-0 at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League.

Having signed from fifth-tier side Fleetwood Town for one million pounds in 2012, Vardy became the club's greatest player of the modern age, leading Leicester to the 2015-16 Premier League title against all the odds.

"They'll be fine. At the end of the day, we've got a good squad, we've got all youngsters coming through. I'm glad I'm not them! Football is a killer mentally and I couldn't do it all again," Vardy replied when asked how Leicester will do without him.

"I will keep an eye on the club I love. They're in my heart."

Vardy received a guard of honour from his teammates and a standing ovation from the home support when he was substituted in the 80th minute.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking myself and my family in as your own. I hope I've repaid you," Vardy told the fans.

Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy also had kind words for the former England striker.

"If you score your 200th goal on your 500th appearance, then you are a great one. Vardy has been a unique player and person for this football club," Van Nistelrooy told Premier League productions.

"In the years to come we will realise we were part of this moment. He's a character as well, there's a story and an edge to him. He's a great captain."

Leicester next take a trip to 11th-placed Bournemouth next Sunday. But Vardy will play no part in the game, with the East Midlands club already having confirmed his last match was at home against Ipswich.

