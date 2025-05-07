Soccer-Leverkusen brace for exits with Alonso, Wirtz top of list

BERLIN, - Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and coach Xabi Alonso lead a growing list of potential big-name exits at the end of the season. HT Image

Leverkusen, winners of the domestic league and Cup double last season without defeat, will finish in second place in the current campaign after Bayern Munich already secured the title with an eight-point lead and two matches left.

Leverkusen club bosses are now preparing for the likely departure of key members of the team, including Wirtz, Alonso, defender Jonathan Tah and striker Patrik Schick, according to media and comments from people around the club.

A move this summer to league rivals Bayern is seen as the most likely destination for the 22-year-old Wirtz.

The Germany international, who scored 10 league goals and set up another 10, has been in superb form and has long been the top transfer target for the German record champions.

With a contract to 2027 he could earn Leverkusen upward of 100 million euros in case of a transfer, with best-selling Bild newspaper reporting on Tuesday the player would prefer joining Bayern if he were to move.

While Wirtz' future is still to be finalised, Alonso is more than likely to leave, with the Spaniard having repeatedly declined to commit himself to another season in Germany.

He has said talks would be held between him and club bosses at a later date.

A switch to Real Madrid in the event of current Real coach Carlo Ancelotti's departure is seen as the most likely scenario.

Defensive leader Tah, who has spent a decade at the club, is also on his way out with his contract ending.

Last year he was close to a Bayern move that failed to materialise at the last minute.

Joining him on his way out could be Leverkusen's top scorer this season, Czech striker Schick, who has become a recent Bayern target, as a second option in attack behind Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane.

Schick has netted 19 times in the Bundesliga this season, five behind Kane.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.