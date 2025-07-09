By Fernando Kallas Soccer-Luis Enrique dodges Mbappe talk ahead of Real Madrid showdown

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, - Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique refused to be drawn into comparisons between his Champions League-winning squad and the team that previously featured Kylian Mbappe, ahead of Wednesday's Club World Cup semi-final clash with his former star's new club Real Madrid.

"This is a question about the past and I'm not here to talk about the past, I'm only thinking about the future," Luis Enrique told a press conference when asked if his PSG are a better team now without Mbappe than when they had the France captain in their squad before his free transfer to Real Madrid last year.

The Spanish coach did acknowledge that facing his former player adds spice to the encounter, saying that "playing against the most successful team in the world" is "definitely extra motivation".

PSG will again have to contend with brutal conditions in New Jersey, with an afternoon kickoff in scorching heat after temperatures in Tuesday's semi-final between Chelsea and Fluminense soared past 35 degrees Celsius with over 54% humidity, prompting a National Weather Service warning.

"We're getting used to it. Playing in these conditions, because that's been the norm during the World Cup. It'll be business as usual," Luis Enrique said. "It's not good for the spectacle because it's difficult to play in that position. It's the same for both teams."

Despite the challenging circumstances, the former Barcelona boss is relishing the high-stakes encounter.

"Playing against Real Madrid will be a special match, no doubt about it. At the same time, we like playing these kinds of games because it means you've done your job well and you're in a position to play in a semi-final," he said.

The winner will face Chelsea in Sunday's final, after the Premier League side secured their place with a 2-0 victory over Fluminense on Tuesday, courtesy of newcomer Joao Pedro's brace.

