Monday, May 26, 2025
Soccer-Mac Allister brothers crowned champions on same day in different countries

Reuters |
May 26, 2025 01:19 PM IST

By Mark Gleeson

May 26 - Argentina's Mac Allister brothers Alexis and Kevin pulled off an unusual family feat on Sunday by lifting championship trophies on the same afternoon in different countries, though neither of them took part in their teams' final game of the season.

Alexis got his hands on the Premier League trophy at Anfield after Liverpool secured the title last month, while his older brother Kevin endured a nervy afternoon in Belgium as his club Union Saint-Gilloise ended a 90-year wait for the championship.

While Kevin was suspended for their last fixture of the season at home to Gent, where a 3-1 win was enough to see them win a first title since 1935, Alexis sat out Liverpool’s final match at home to Crystal Palace to avoid injury.

"I think he played throughout the last part of the season with the Argentinian mentality he has," Liverpool manager Arne Slot said.

"Never gives up, no matter what he feels, but it is not smart to play a player that has, not a big injury but something to take a risk with."

The 26-year-old midfielder, who was in the Argentina side that won the World Cup in Qatar, moved to Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion two seasons ago and started 30 games in their title-winning campaign.

Kevin, a year older, plays further up the pitch but exhibits the same resilient characteristics as his brother.

Het Nieuwsblad described the forward on Monday as "a soldier who never gives up".

"He played in recent weeks with a mask, a bandaged shoulder, and a taped knee, but refused to give up due to injury."

Kevin said it had been tough not to be on the field helping his teammates.

“It was difficult to watch the game from the sidelines. I was calm, even though the first half wasn’t our best," he told reporters.

A third brother, 29-year-old Francis, currently plays in Argentina’s top flight. All three brothers started at Argentinos Juniors, appearing together for the first time in 2017.

Their father Carlos won three caps for Argentina and played at Boca Juniors, where he won a league championship in 1992.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Monday, May 26, 2025
