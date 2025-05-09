Soccer-Man United reach Europa League final after dispatching Athletic Bilbao

By Lori Ewing HT Image

MANCHESTER, England, - Manchester United booked their berth in the Europa League final after a 4-1 semi-final win Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, with Mason Mount scoring twice to hand the hosts a 7-1 aggregate win and a chance for the beleaguered team to hoist some silverware this season.

United, who are languishing in 15th place in the Premier League, kicked off the night with a comfortable cushion thanks to their stunning 3-0 victory a week earlier in Bilbao.

But Mikel Jauregizar put Athletic on the score sheet in the 31st minute after a terrible clearance attempt by Harry Maguire landed at the Spaniard's feet and he unleashed a blistering shot from outside the box into the top corner.

Mount drew United level in the 72nd minute, latching onto a pass from Leny Yoro before turning and firing past goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala. Casemiro headed home from a free kick seven minutes later, and Rasmus Hojlund put the game out of reach in the 85th when Amad Diallo cut the ball back from the byline into the six-yard box and the Dane tapped into an empty net.

Mount completed his double in added time when he spotted Agirrezabala well out of his net and fired a shot from just inside the visitors' half.

United, the Europa League champions in 2017, will play Tottenham Hotspur in an all-Premier League final on May 21 at Bilbao's San Mames Stadium. Old Trafford England Manchester United Athletic Club Manchester United PLC

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.