Soccer-Manchester City book Champions League place with 2-0 win at Fulham

Manchester City's disappointing season ended with the consolation of a place in the Champions League after a 2-0 victory at Fulham on Sunday, earned by Ilkay Gundogan's overhead kick and an Erling Haaland penalty.

The victory ensured City finish third in the table with 71 points from 38 games, the first time they have ended outside the top two since the 2016-17 season. Fulham finished 11th with 54 points.

City opened the scoring on 21 minutes when Matheus Nunes's chipped shot on the angle was clawed away by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno and into the path of Gundogan, whose acrobatic effort steered the ball into the net off the crossbar.

The visitors doubled their advantage when Sasa Lukic fouled Gundogan in the box and Haaland converted the spot kick to score his 22nd league goal of the campaign, while Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench for the final five minutes in his farewell to City.

The visitors left Jack Grealish out of their match-day squad amid talk he could leave the club, while De Bruyne spent time with the City fans at the final whistle, many of them holding up signs of thanks to the Belgian for his decade at the club.

He received warm applause from Fulham fans as well, such has been his impact on the Premier League.

City started with confidence knowing victory would guarantee them Champions League football in the new campaign, while Fulham still had faint hopes of a Conference League place.

Any City nerves there might have been were settled by Gundogan’s well-taken opener but Fulham winger Adama Traore’s poor first touch denied him a one-on-one chance with Ederson when he beat the City offside trap.

The Brazilian keeper then made a fine stop to deny Harry Wilson with a low save to his left. Andreas Pereira could only send the rebound into the side netting.

Wilson and Raul Jiminez went close several more times as Fulham pushed for an equaliser but when City converted their penalty chance they were able to see out the game.

The result allowed one of Pep Guardiola’s toughest seasons as a manager to end on a positive note.

