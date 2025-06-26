Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Soccer-Monterrey coach Torrent wary of Dortmund threat after sealing last 16 berth

Reuters |
Jun 26, 2025 10:37 AM IST

SOCCER

LOS ANGELES, - Monterrey coach Domenec Torrent has warned his players that they face another huge challenge at the Club World Cup when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 in Atlanta on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

The Mexican side advanced to the knockout rounds after their 4-0 thrashing of Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds on Wednesday, with the win securing second place in Group E behind Inter Milan.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Monterrey, who have won the CONCACAF Champions Cup five times since 2011, will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of the club's formation on Saturday.

They finished second in Group E after picking up their first win of the competition against Urawa having drawn with both Inter Milan and Argentina's River Plate.

KEY QUOTES

Monterrey coach Domenec Torrent: "Our next game, we know it's very hard. They're another European team that has won a lot of things, a lot of prizes and tournaments and championships in Germany and in Europe.

"We've seen them before and at least I have a reference of what we're facing.

"They are very sound. It's not exactly the same as Inter Milan, but it's very similar so we'll see what happens with our players, because some of them were on the bench - but we can make use of them - and another player had a cold.

"Each game, for me, is like a game of chess, just to see how the opponent is moving the players and how we can do it. Basically, step by step.

"We are going to have three or four days to prepare for this new game, which is excellent for us to showcase our football to the world, Mexican football and Monterrey football."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Soccer-Monterrey coach Torrent wary of Dortmund threat after sealing last 16 berth
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On