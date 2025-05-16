Menu Explore
Soccer-Nantes' Mohamed to skip Ligue 1 final game over anti-homophobia campaign

Reuters |
May 16, 2025 05:54 PM IST

PARIS, - Nantes' Egypt international Mostafa Mohamed said he would not take part in his club's final Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday, citing personal beliefs for his decision to opt out of a league-wide anti-homophobia initiative.

HT Image
HT Image

French clubs are set to mark the annual campaign by having players wear rainbow-coloured armbands during matches this weekend.

Mohamed, 27, said that he respected others’ choices but that participating would conflict with his personal convictions.

"I'm not comfortable speaking in public, but today I feel the need to clarify my decision, without seeking to provoke debate," Mohamed said in a statement on social media.

"Everyone carries their own story, culture and sensitivity. Living together also means recognising that diversity can be expressed differently depending on the person.

"I believe in mutual respect — the respect we owe others, but also the respect we owe to ourselves and our beliefs. For me, there are deep-rooted values linked to my background and my beliefs that make my participation in this initiative difficult," he added.

"This choice is personal. It is neither a rejection nor a judgment — it’s simply a matter of devotion to what defines me. I just hope this decision will be understood."

Mohamed also declined to take part in the campaign last season for similar reasons.

Nantes have not commented publicly on his absence for Saturday's match but French media reported that he would be fined by the club.

The Ligue 1 campaign against homophobia, now in its fifth year, aims to promote inclusion and raise awareness around LGBTQ rights in football.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

