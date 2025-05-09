Menu Explore
Soccer-Newcastle fans concerned about club's survey on changing crest

Reuters |
May 09, 2025 11:53 PM IST

May 9 - Newcastle United supporters have expressed their concern at the Premier League club's decision on Friday to consult a section of the fanbase regarding their plans to change the club's iconic crest which has been in use for 37 years.

HT Image
HT Image

Newcastle said its current crest was "created in a different era" and that its intricate design does not always "translate well in today's digital world".

The club invited season ticket holders and members to share their views in what they described as an independently run survey, but Newcastle United Supporters Trust has reservations about the survey.

"The survey is framed in an incredibly leading manner throughout and it is hard to see how any meaningful fan engagement or reliable conclusions can be drawn from it," it said in a letter to club CEO Darren Eales.

The trust also pointed to a clause in the Football Association's rules which states that a club must be in a position to prove that the majority of its supporters are in favour of a material change to its club crest prior to making any such change.

"As it stands, the survey is not able to provide information on whether the majority of our supporters are open to the idea of making a material change," it added.

"To comply with FA rules, we strongly urge you as a club to provide a new survey, written in a neutral tone and to include an option for supporters to indicate that they do not wish to pursue any change at all."

The current crest, which has been in use since 1988, has elements from the city's Coat of Arms like the castle, the demi-lion, the two seahorses on the side and a pennon.

"As the crest is a recognised Heritage Asset and a vital symbol that unites our city, we simply ask that the consultation process strictly adheres to FA guidance," the trust said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

