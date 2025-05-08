Soccer-Newcastle want to hear the noise against Chelsea in top-five battle

By Lori Ewing HT Image

MANCHESTER, England, - Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes has called on the home fans to ramp up the noise when they host Chelsea on Sunday in one of their most pivotal Premier League games this season.

With Liverpool having locked up the title and the relegation places already determined, Champions League qualification is the league's biggest story with three games remaining.

The Magpies are aiming for a top-five finish, which would clinch a place in Europe's elite club competition next season.

Adding to the pressure cooker of Sunday's match at St James' Park is that Chelsea are equally keen to return to the Champions League as one of five teams chasing four spots.

Just seven points separate second and seventh in the table, with Eddie Howe's Newcastle fourth and level on 63 points with Chelsea in fifth and goals scored separating the two teams.

"We keep pushing toward our goal. Your support will be vital next Sunday — let's create an unforgettable atmosphere. Howay the lads!" Guimaraes posted on Instagram.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has complained about scheduling, with his team hosting Swedish side Djurgarden in the second leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday before travelling to Newcastle for Sunday's midday kickoff.

"We only have 48 hours and we play 12 o'clock and we don't have a big time for recovery," he told reporters this week.

Arsenal will be keen for a win after a couple of weeks of disappointing results, including a pair of Champions League semi-final defeats by Paris St Germain that left players in tears, and Saturday's 2-1 league loss at home to Bournemouth.

But the Gunners face a tough test against Liverpool on Sunday in what will be a party atmosphere at Anfield, where Arne Slot's men clinched the title with a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur two weeks earlier.

While Arsenal once looked certain of finishing second, they are now only three points ahead of third-placed Manchester City and four above Newcastle and Chelsea.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta raised eyebrows earlier this week with his explanation for their recent lack of trophies which will have only added fuel to the fire for Liverpool's players.

"Winning trophies is about being in the right moment in the right place," Arteta said. "Liverpool have won the title with less points than we had in the last two seasons. With the points of the last two seasons, we have two Premier Leagues."

Manchester City, who have not lost in all competitions since early March, can further cement their place in the top five when they travel to bottom side Southampton on Saturday.

Aston Villa, seventh with 60 points and three points off fifth, visit Bournemouth on Saturday, while sixth-placed Nottingham Forest , who have not played in the European Cup since 1980, host relegated Leicester City on Sunday.

