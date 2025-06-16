Soccer-Palmeiras held by Porto as substitute keeper Ramos shines in Club World Cup draw

NEW JERSEY -Palmeiras and Porto played out a 0-0 draw in their Group A opener of the Club World Cup at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, with Porto’s stand-in goalkeeper Claudio Ramos delivering a stellar performance to frustrate the Brazilian side. HT Image

Ramos, deputising for injured captain Diego Costa, produced a string of saves to deny Palmeiras, who dominated the contest but were unable to find a breakthrough.

The substitute keeper’s heroics ensured Porto left with a valuable point as all four teams in Group A remain level after Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Egypt’s Al Ahly also drew 0-0 on Saturday.

Palmeiras nearly grabbed a winner in the dying moments when Murilo’s header struck the post, adding to their growing frustration.

Speaking to DAZN after the match, Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira praised his side’s efforts but rued missed opportunities.

“I think it was a well-balanced game where we had the best chances, but football is incredible. Porto’s best player was their substitute goalkeeper, who made four or five incredible saves to frustrate us,” he said.

Ramos’ standout moment came in first-half stoppage time when he made three successive saves. Estevao and Mauricio were denied from close range before Richard Rios’ follow-up shot was cleared off the line by a defender.

The 32-year-old keeper stepped up admirably after Costa was sidelined with a leg muscle injury sustained in training last week.

Palmeiras, led by their young attacking duo of Vitor Roque and Estevao, soon to be joining Premier League's Chelsea, were the more threatening side throughout the match, excelling in quick transitions and displaying incisive build-up play. However, Porto’s defence held firm, with Ramos and his backline soaking up pressure.

Porto, meanwhile, looked to exploit high balls to towering Spanish striker Samu Aghehowa and nearly benefited from a Palmeiras error in the 20th minute.

Felipe Anderson tried to challenge Martim Fernandes in a high ball lifted over Palmeiras´ box but he sliced his header and almost scored an own goal, denied with a brilliant one-handed save by keeper Weverton to avert disaster.

With all teams level on one point, Group A remains wide open as Palmeiras prepare to face Al Ahly and Porto take on Inter Miami in the next round of fixtures on Thursday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.