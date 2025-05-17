Menu Explore
Soccer-Partying, celebrations not an excuse, Flick warns as champions Barca eye strong finish

Reuters |
May 17, 2025 05:58 PM IST

Soccer-Partying, celebrations not an excuse, Flick warns as champions Barca eye strong finish

May 17 - Barcelona players celebrated the club's 28th LaLiga title with thousands of fans in an open-bus victory parade on Friday, but coach Hansi Flick was quick to remind them that the season was not over.

HT Image
HT Image

Flick, who has led Barcelona to the league title, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup in his debut season, said he needed his players to focus on finishing the campaign on a high.

"Yesterday was a day of celebration and rest. A lot of players went out partying, but whoever can party can work, it's not an excuse. I want to finish the season as we started it," Flick told reporters on Saturday, a day before hosting Villarreal.

"It's the last time we play at home and we want to win. We want to end the season as champions. We haven't lost in 2025 and we want to keep it that way."

Flick said he was overwhelmed by the passion of the supporters during the celebrations.

"It was incredible to see the faces, the passion of the people, how they celebrated. It was fantastic to see," said the coach.

"To celebrate year after year would be amazing. Maybe we can do it again next year. We will work for it. It's everyone's title."

Flick said his team would face a difficult task against fifth-placed Villarreal, with the visitors looking to ensure Champions League qualification with a top-five finish going into the last two matches of the campaign.

"We're playing against great teams and Villarreal have done a fantastic job, they have won their last four games. You can see the hand of their coach and they have key players," he added.

Asked if he could start with 11 home-grown players on Sunday, Flick said the idea had been discussed at the club.

"To be honest, we've talked about it internally, but we haven't decided. It could be. We'll wait until tomorrow to see how the team is," he said. Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Spain Barcelona Villarreal

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

