Soccer-Pellegrini celebrates Betis' first European final but shifts focus to LaLiga

A decisive extra-time goal from Abde Ezzalzouli secured Betis a 4-3 aggregate win at Fiorentina in the Conference League second semi-final leg, sending the Seville club to its first-ever European final.

"My satisfaction is logical. It makes me much happier to see the joy of the Betis fans. We felt a little bit indebted, with the need to give the Betis fans this kind of joy," Pellegrini told reporters.

Pellegrini and Betis will now face Chelsea in the final but the 71-year-old insists that ending the Laliga campaign on a high note is the first priority as his side are sixth with 57 points, a single point behind Villarreal.

"From tomorrow we leave the Conference League out because we have four very important league games left to aim for the Champions League until the end of the season," he said.

"We are very happy to reach the final, and even more so with Chelsea and I sent Maresca a message a long time ago being very happy for him."

For manager Raffaele Palladino and Fiorentina, the mood was somber as the Conference League continues to resemble a cursed campaign for the Italian side.

Fiorentina have reached the last two finals only to be undone by late deciding goals — a painful pattern that has continued into the semi-final of this season’s edition.

"Undoubtedly, this is a painful wound for the team and I must now do well to steer them through. We’ve had other disappointments, this is a group of great men and I am sure they will be able to react straight away," Palladino told Sky Sport Italia.

"I could not really have asked for anything more from my lads, they fought hard and showed heart, we threw on every forward we had left. There are regrets, but I am proud of my lads, they gave their all to the very end."

Fiorentina have three matches left in Serie A to make one final attempt at securing European play next season, as they sit eighth with 59 points, four behind Juventus in the last Champions League spot.

"We must be good at resetting: tonight we won't sleep, but from tomorrow we'll focus on Venezia and finishing the league well," Palladino said.

