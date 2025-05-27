Soccer-Pope Leo meets Italian Serie A champions Napoli

VATICAN CITY, - HT Image

Pope Leo XVI welcomed Italy's newly crowned Serie A champions Napoli to the Vatican on Tuesday, joking about his own soccer allegiances.

Napoli won their fourth "Scudetto" on Friday with a 2-0 home victory over Cagliari, edging out Inter Milan by one point in a nail-biting end to the season.

The team, captained by Italian international Giovanni Di Lorenzo, arrived for their papal audience a day after a triumphant open-top bus parade through central Naples.

"The press says I am an AS Roma fan, but you are welcome! This is what the press says. Not everything you read in the press is true," the pope said, according to a transcript.

Leo, the first pope to come from the U.S., follows and practices sports, including tennis. People who know him have described him to the media as an AS Roma supporter.

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis gave him a blue Napoli jersey signed by players, bearing the number 10 and his name in Italian, "Papa Leone XIV".

"You are a number 10, so you are a great striker", De Laurentiis said. Leo replied with a chuckle and a simple "thank you".

Coach Antonio Conte, whom De Laurentiis introduced as "deeply Catholic", knelt down and kissed the pope's hand, before Leo told him he had seen him many times on TV.

In a short speech, the pontiff stressed the importance of team spirit and collaboration, and sport's educational value, especially for young people.

Winning comes "at the end of a long journey, where what matters the most is not a one-time exploit or the extraordinary performance of one champion", he said.

"The championship is won by the team, and when I say 'team' I mean the players, the coach with the whole squad, and the club," he added.

Leo ended his remarks giving his blessings to players and club officials, and offering congratulations, also on behalf of his personal cook.

"She is from Naples and she says: best wishes! She would like to be here too, Mrs Rosa, a big fan", the pope said.

